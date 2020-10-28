‘Modern’ Crown Princess Marie-Chantal opens up about her kids and ‘never exploiting’ her royal family

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece has made a name for herself outside of her husband’s family. Five years after marrying King Constantine II’s son Crown Prince Pavlos in 1995, the royal founded her eponymous childrenswear brand, Marie-Chantal. “Someone from my father-in-law‘s kind of family weren’t too comfortable (with royals) working. I think going into the children’s business was so sweet and they saw there was nothing wrong with it,” the Crown Princess, 52, shared in a new, candid interview with Paper magazine. “They saw that it was just me being healthy, doing something I like.”

©Crown Princess Marie-Chantal Crown Princess Marie-Chantal said she and her husband believe in being modern

“I was never exploiting the family or taking advantage. I was doing something that was complementary. We‘ve built this wonderful relationship with my in-laws,” Marie-Chantal added. “There’s also a sense of reality. You have to get on and work and it’s ok to do that as long as you do it correctly. When you’re not offending or taking advantage. I would die if anyone thought I was taking advantage of that position.”

The Greek royal noted that it’s a balance. She explained, “You have this name and you have to balance it. You have to balance it correctly. Not everyone is going to love you. They say you should be doing more of this. But you do your best.”

Both the Crown Princess and her husband believe in “being modern.” That’s evident by the couple’s presence on social media. The Manners Begin at Breakfast: Modern Etiquette for Families author noted that she is “very spontaneous” on social media. “What you see is what you get. I think in today’s world if I’m going to be on social media I might as well show you the real me,” she said. “Sometimes I wish someone would do it for me. Sometimes I shoot from the hip and I get into trouble but it’s okay. We’re all human.”