This Princess is getting her own TV series

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is heading to TV. The royal’s documentary series, titled Märtha, will air on Norway’s “TV 2” channel next year. “I am a public person, and the press writes a lot about me. This series is an opportunity to show my life in a different and new way,” the 49-year-old Princess said in a press release. “It has been important to me that this is not a TV project that hunts for sensations. I can open up in front of the camera, but I am also concerned with honesty and that one does not contribute to speculation about me and my life.”

©Getty Images Princess Martha Louise said the show is an opportunity to show her life in a different and new way

Märtha Louise added, “The most important thing I do is to be present for my daughters. We are a family in grief, and in addition we have become very isolated, like most others in Norway. We have therefore just started with the recording.”

The upcoming series will follow Märtha Louise at work, as well as her private life. TV 2 promises that viewers “will have a unique encounter with the princess as they have never experienced her before.”

©Getty Images/Instagram The royal’s daughters and boyfriend will be featured in the upcoming documentary series

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway’s firstborn is a mother to daughters Maud Angelica Behn, Leah Isadora Behn, and Emma Tallulah Behn, whom she shared with her ex-husband Ari Behn, who took his own life on Christmas Day last year. Märtha Louise is currently dating Shaman Durek. After six months apart because of the global pandemic, the couple reunited in September when the spiritual guide surprised the royal for her birthday. According to Royal Central, TV 2 confirmed to the Norwegian press that the Princess’ boyfriend and daughters will appear in her documentary series.

Märtha Louise recently gushed about her America beau on Instagram writing, “I am so grateful for having opened up to receive this love. I feel so lucky to have a man who expresses his feelings for me in this way and to have found this profound, deep love. Sometimes I have to pinch myself.”