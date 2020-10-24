Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting new A-list neighbors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting an A-list pair of new neighbors! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom brokered a deal on a $14.2 million estate in the royal couple’s Montecito, California community. According to Cosmopolitan, the 35-year-old superstar and her 43-year-old actor love will be residing in the mega mansion near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new home.

The Perry-Bloom’s lavish new home seems to have it all. Nestled on about nine acres of sprawling grounds, the “three-story Mediterranean villa” boasts beautiful views and top notch features according to Variety.

©GettyImages Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are moving into the Sussex’s neighborhood

On the manicured estate, Katy and Orlando can enjoy a full-sized sports court, stunning swimming pool, and multiple fountains. They’ll be able to host loved ones in a private guest house which features a full kitchen, bedroom suite, office and spacious living area. Or they can set them up in the poolhouse which has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The entire property is framed by gorgeous scenery of the Pacific Ocean.

Meanwhile, Meghan, Harry and little Archie, purchased their Montecito mansion over the summer. The secluded neighborhood is like a red carpet, dazzling with various celebrity homes. Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Natalie Portman all have houses in the area.

If you’re like us, this news conjures up a ton of questions. Will the starry couples go on a double date? Will little Archie Harrison have playdates with Katy and Orland’s daughter Daisy? Will Meghan and Katy meet up and do a cover of California Girls? Only time will tell, but for now we wish them all the best.