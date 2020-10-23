Queen Letizia shows off her style credentials at fashion industry awards

Queen Letizia of Spain cut a stylish figure at the National Awards of the Fashion Industry. King Felipe ’s wife showed off her fashion credentials at the ceremony on Thursday in Madrid. The mom of two, 48, recycled her golden pleated skirt from Massimo Dutti, which she wore over the summer to a flamenco performance with her family. The former journalist teamed the chic piece on Oct. 22 with a black blouse and Carolina Herrera coat draped over her shoulders. The Spanish Queen completed her sophisticated ensemble with black pumps, Gold & Roses statement earrings, a Carolina Herrera clutch and face mask.

©WireImage Queen Letizia of Spain attended the National Awards of the Fashion Industry on Oct. 22

Infanta Sofia ’s mom styled her brunette tresses down for the sixth edition of the National Awards of the Fashion Industry. Letizia presided over the ceremony held at Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism headquarters. The awards recognize the work of people, institutions, organizations, companies and industries that have achieved business excellence in the sector, according to the Spanish Royal House.

While Letizia has solidified herself as a royal style icon, her oldest daughter Princess Leonor recently had a twinning moment with another fashionable royal, the Duchess of Cambridge. On Saturday, the 14-year-old Spanish Princess visited Somao to present the 2020 Princess of Asturias Exemplary Town of Asturias Award wearing an oversized checked coat similar to one previously worn by Kate Middleton . Leonor’s coat from Springfield featured a lapel collar and side pockets. Prince William’s wife visited the University of Derby earlier this month wearing a $349 checked wool coat with a lapel collar and two patch pockets from one of Queen Letizia’s go-to brands, Massimo Dutti. Like the Duchess, Leonor paired her coat with trousers and a sweater from Massimo Dutti.