Princess Eugenie reflects on ‘daunting’ childhood experience

Princess Eugenie is supporting the hospital that treated her as a young girl. The mom to be opened up about her “complex” childhood surgery, while helping launch a collection of porcelain buttercups, designed by artist Clare Twomey, to raise funds for the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital. In a statement﻿, the 30-year-old Princess reflected on her surgery, calling it a “very daunting” experience. “As a former patient of the RNOH, and as Patron of the RNOH Charity, I am delighted to support The Buttercup Collection,” Eugenie said. “I know from my own experience that being a child in hospital and having complex surgery can be very daunting. For almost 100 years, buttercups have offered hope at the RNOH, and I am so pleased to see this tradition continue in such a beautiful way.”

©Getty Images Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter underwent surgery to correct scoliosis when she was 12

The Queen ’s granddaughter underwent surgery to correct scoliosis when she was 12 years old. During the eight-hour operation, surgeons inserted eight-inch titanium rods into each side of Eugenie’s spine and one-and-a-half inch screws at the top of her neck.

Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter was recently named royal patron of the Scoliosis Association UK. “HRH Princess Eugenie’s own personal story has been an inspiration to many of us and our families who are affected by scoliosis,” the organization said in a statement. Stephanie Clark, co-founder and chair of SAUK, added, “I am absolutely delighted and grateful that Princess Eugenie is to be our Royal Patron. Her bravery and experience makes this a very personal decision, and will continue to offer encouragement to the many people of all ages who are struggling to come to terms with their scoliosis.”

