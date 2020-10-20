Queen Letizia’s daughter has twinning moment with Kate Middleton

Princess Leonor of Spain recently had a twinning moment with another royal style icon﻿—and it wasn’t her mother Queen Letizia . On Saturday, the 14-year-old Spanish Princess visited Somao with her family to present the 2020 Princess of Asturias Exemplary Town of Asturias Award. For the outing, the future Queen of Spain wore an oversized checked coat that bore a striking resemblance to one previously worn by the Duchess of Cambridge. Leonor’s coat from Springfield featured a lapel collar and side pockets.

©Getty Images Queen Letizia‘s oldest daughter and Kate Middleton wore similar checked coats

Kate Middleton stepped out earlier this month sporting a similar checked wool coat for her surprise visit to the University of Derby. Prince William’s wife looked fall-ready in the $349 handcrafted coat from one of Queen Letizi’s go-to brands, Massimo Dutti.﻿ The Duchess teamed the piece, designed with a lapel collar and two patch pockets,﻿ with an aquamarine cashmere crew neck sweater and black cigarette pants. Like Kate, Leonor teamed her coat with trousers and a sweater from Massimo Dutti. Though instead of heels, the young Princess opted for a pair of Carolina Herrera sneakers.

This isn’t the first time one of the Spanish Princesses has shared a style moment with the Duchess. Back in 2016, the Queen’s youngest daughter Infanta Sofia celebrated Spain’s National Day wearing a red Carolina Herrera coat. Princess Charlotte’s mom wore a similar scarlet double-breasted a-line coat from Carolina Herrera earlier that year during her royal tour of Canada. Aside from Kate, Sofia and her older sister also twinned wearing coats by the designer and matching braided hairstyles.

©WireImage/Getty Images Kate and the Spanish Princesses twinned again in 2016 wearing similar Carolina Herrera coats

While the Spanish Princesses have twinned in the past, the royal sisters showed off their individual style last week during a string of public engagements. After marking National Day in Madrid, Leonor, Sofia and their parents traveled to Oviedo for the 2020 Princess of Asturias Awards. Leonor presided over the ceremony for the second time on Friday. In her remarks, King Felipe ’s firstborn revealed what she and her sister have learned from their mother and father. Leonor shared, “If there is something that my sister Sofia and I have learned, it is the sense of responsibility. Our parents have always taught us this. And I think the young people of my generation are also aware of this. A sense of responsibility that goes through never forgetting the people around us, who love us and who we love.”