Relationship goals! Prince William shows support for wife Kate Middleton’s project

Kate Middleton has a supportive partner in Prince William . The Duke of Cambridge joined his wife on Tuesday as they viewed the Hold Still community exhibition in Waterloo, London. The final 100 portraits from the Duchess of Cambridge’s competition are now being displayed on posters, bus stops and billboards in 112 sites across 80 towns, cities and communities across the UK, including Waterloo station in South London. Kate, a self-proclaimed “amateur photographer,” looked resplendent wearing a red coat by her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen. The mom of three, who styled her glossy brunette locks down, completed her look with hoop earrings, black heels and a new top-handle handbag from Grace Han.

©Getty Images Kate looked radiant wearing a red Alexander McQueen coat

Kate, who arrived wearing an Amaia Kids face mask, visited the Hold Still posters with her husband “to see these heartfelt & inspiring stories told during lockdown, up close.” William, wearing a sharp navy suit, was seen speaking to diners through a window of a local KFC during the outing. The royal couple also met with some of the Hold Still finalists, including Joyce Duah, who photographed her colleagues who were “drafted-in to work” at St. Bart’s Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit amid the pandemic.

©Getty Images Prince William greeted a diner who was eating at a local KFC

“Thank you so much for the image. It had such an impact it captured the moment, it was a look behind the scenes. The story of what you experienced is so important,” Kate told Joyce. William added, “It is important for history purposes to show that actually happened.”