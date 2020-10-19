Princess Charlene of Monaco’s son shows love for twin sister in new sweet photo

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco enjoyed a night at the ballet over the weekend. According to Hello Monaco, the royal twins and their parents, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene , attended Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo’s first performance of the season on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Grimaldi Forum’s Salle des Princes. Albert’s older sister Princess Caroline established the ballet company back in 1985.

Charlene took to her personal Instagram account on Saturday to share a new photo of her five-year-old son and daughter. Jacques was pictured sweetly embracing his sister with a hug. The doting mom simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji. The siblings were dressed to the nines with the young Prince wearing a blazer over a white mandarin collar shirt, while Gabriella, styling her chic bob down straight, wore a lace and fur ensemble complete with a red velvet bow headband.

The twins returned to school last month. To commemorate their first day back, the Prince’s Palace released a photo of the little Princess fixing her brother’s hair.