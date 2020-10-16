Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to host virtual talk featuring Serena Williams’ husband

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new hosting gig. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to host a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks, the publication’s series of virtual conversations. The topic of the couple’s episode is “Engineering a Better World,” which according to TIME, “reflects a foundational element of The Duke and Duchess’ nonprofit Archewell – building online communities that are more compassionate, safe, and trustworthy.” The upcoming virtual event on Oct. 20 will feature conversations with several guests, including the husband of Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams : Alexis Ohanian, who is the founder of 776 and co-founder of Reddit.

©Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to host a special edition of TIME100 Talks

Per TIME, Meghan and Harry will make the open and closing remarks during the episode, as well as lead the conversations and discuss how to create safe, trustworthy and compassionate online communities with TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. “Since launching in April, TIME100 Talks has focused on solutions and visions of a better future through conversations with extraordinary leaders from around the world,” Edward said. “This special episode marks our first collaboration, and we are thrilled to partner with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to explore these urgent issues.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both TIME100 alumni, are among the most influential voices in the world,” Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME100, added. “We look forward to working with them to elevate essential voices and highlight real solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time.”