Baby Prince Charles of Luxembourg looks cozy at home for latest appearance

Prince Charles of Luxembourg—and his adorable cherub cheeks—made an appearance on Wednesday alongside his parents—Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie. The royal family of three received representatives from the Luxembourg Association of Midwives (Association Luxembourgeoise des Sages-femmes) at their home, Fischbach Castle. The little Prince looked cozy wearing a cardigan and matching bottoms, as he happily sat on his mother’s lap for the meeting. “What a cute little guy! The spitting image of his beautiful mum,” one royal fan commented, while another wrote: “That cutie little prince!”
Leurs Altesses Royales le Grand-Duc héritier, la Grande-Duchesse héritière et le Prince Charles ont reçu des représentantes de l’association luxembourgeoise des sages-femmes (ALSF), l’une des rares organisations dans le monde à défendre leurs intérêts. Se remémorant la naissance de leur fils le Prince Charles, le Couple héritier a écouté avec émotion les sages-femmes présenter avec enthousiasme leur métier singulier et leur quotidien auprès des femmes enceintes. Impliquées durant la durée d’une grossesse, elles jouent un rôle essentiel dans le bien-être des mamans et des futures mamans. Une présence et une proximité précieuse que les sages-femmes ont dû proposer différemment suite aux mesures sanitaires imposées pour faire face au COVID-19. © Cour grand-ducale / Sophie Margue #PrinceCharles
“Remembering the birth of their son Prince Charles, the Crown Couple listened with emotion to the midwives enthusiastically presenting their unique profession and their daily life to pregnant women. Involved during the duration of a pregnancy, they play an essential role in the well-being of mothers and future mothers. A precious presence and proximity that midwives had to offer differently following the health measures imposed to deal with COVID-19,” the Cour Grand-Ducale de Luxembourg said of the engagement.
Stephanie gave birth to her son at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity hospital in May amid the global pandemic. Following the arrival of his first child, Guillaume told the press outside of the hospital, “Today is a wonderful day, for my wife and for myself. And probably the most incredible day that we will have in our life because to be able to greet a child that comes into one’s life is the most magical thing a couple can have.”
He added, “And this is exactly the experience we are living today that we are able to share also with our country people with Luxembourg as a country, and we are delighted to do so also at a time that is a bit more difficult, also especially for families that have been separated for a few months, which are now in the next few weeks going to be able to see each other again. A birth is a message of hope, it’s a blessing and I think this is what we are so happy to be able to share with Luxembourg, but also over the borders with all the different countries.”
The new parents recently revealed that they would like to expand their family one day. In an interview with RTL, the royal “couple expressed their desire to eventually grow their family, but currently said they were dedicated to enjoying life with little Charles.”