Baby Prince Charles of Luxembourg looks cozy at home for latest appearance

Prince Charles of Luxembourg—and his adorable cherub cheeks—made an appearance on Wednesday alongside his parents—Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie. The royal family of three received representatives from the Luxembourg Association of Midwives (Association Luxembourgeoise des Sages-femmes) at their home, Fischbach Castle. The little Prince looked cozy wearing a cardigan and matching bottoms, as he happily sat on his mother’s lap for the meeting. “What a cute little guy! The spitting image of his beautiful mum,” one royal fan commented, while another wrote: “That cutie little prince!”

“Remembering the birth of their son Prince Charles, the Crown Couple listened with emotion to the midwives enthusiastically presenting their unique profession and their daily life to pregnant women. Involved during the duration of a pregnancy, they play an essential role in the well-being of mothers and future mothers. A precious presence and proximity that midwives had to offer differently following the health measures imposed to deal with COVID-19,” the Cour Grand-Ducale de Luxembourg said of the engagement.

Stephanie gave birth to her son at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity hospital in May amid the global pandemic. Following the arrival of his first child, Guillaume told the press outside of the hospital, “Today is a wonderful day, for my wife and for myself. And probably the most incredible day that we will have in our life because to be able to greet a child that comes into one’s life is the most magical thing a couple can have.”