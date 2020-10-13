Kate Middleton changes up her style for virtual awards ceremony

Kate Middleton attended her first virtual awards ceremony amid the pandemic on Tuesday evening. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is patron of London’s Natural History Museum, was on hand to announce the winner of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year. While the Duchess stunned in a Jenny Packham gown for her appearance at the awards back in 2014, she changed up her style for the competition’s first virtual ceremony, trading her designer dress for a black Alexander McQueen pantsuit. Kate styled her glossy locks down in bouncy waves and completed her smart look with pearl drop earrings.

©Natural History Museum Kate wore a black pantsuit for her appearance at the virtual ceremony

“It is so wonderful to be back at the reopened Natural History Museum where we can all enjoy its treasures once again. I’m delighted to be announcing the grand title winner of the 56th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition,” Kate said in her remarks. “This competition attracts the very best in wildlife photography.”

After announcing Sergey Gorshkov as the winner, the Duchess said, “Thank you to all of those who entered for showing us the magic [of] the natural world and for reminding us that caring for our environment and its precious biodiversity has never been more important.”

©Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards Ceremony in 2014

Kate’s ensemble for her virtual appearance is the same outfit the Duchess wore in a sneak peek video, which was released by Kensington Palace one day prior to the awards ceremony. In the teaser clip, the mom of three said, “I’ve been lucky enough to have a quick preview, and I can say it’s truly spectacular. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”