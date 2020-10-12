Spanish Princesses make first public appearance following their quarantine

Queen Letizia and King Felipe were joined by their daughters— Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia —as they celebrated Spain’s National Day on Monday. The royals were out in full force for the celebration, which was scaled down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ﻿The monarchs and Spanish Princesses all sported face masks for the public appearance, which came days after the Spanish government declared a state of emergency in Madrid.

©Getty Images The Spanish royals celebrated their country’s National Day on Oct. 12

After painting the town red last week in a scarlet power suit, Letizia once again opted for an all-crimson ensemble. The Queen recycled her red Felipe Varela coat and burgundy velvet dress for the family engagement on Oct. 12.

Following in their mother’s fashionable footsteps, Leonor and Sofia were dressed to impress on Monday. The Spanish Princesses showed off their different sense of style with Leonor, 14, wearing a flared skirt and & Other Stories puff sleeve $34 sweater. Meanwhile, Sofia, 13, looked sophisticated in a white Zara blouse that featured a statement bow and navy trousers.