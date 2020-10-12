Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal son Archie’s quarantine milestones

The ongoing pandemic has afforded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “family time” their son Archie Harrison . The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel “fortunate” to have been present for a number of their one-year-old son’s milestones, including his first steps, while quarantining at home amid the health crisis. “We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything,” proud dad Harry told Malala Yousafzai during a conversation in honor of International Day of the Girl.

©The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK via Getty Images Meghan and Harry’s son Archie took his first steps during quarantine

Meghan added, “And it’s just fantastic because I think in so many ways, we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow. And in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally and we’d miss a lot of those moments. So I think it’s been a lot of really good family time.”

The Duke called the moments “really special.” “But at the same time as Meghan says we’ve been working really, really hard and completely understand and get how challenging this is for absolutely everyone. And I think the longer it goes on for, the more it’s going to be felt obviously, especially from a mental health aspect,” Harry said. “This is a really unifying moment to bring everybody together and just acknowledge what everyone has been through, this traumatic experience, wherever you are in the world.”