Meghan Markle reveals her ‘unsurvivable’ online bullying story

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their joint podcast debut this weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with the young hosts of Teenage Therapy to mark World Mental Health Day on Saturday, October 10. During the candid conversation, Meghan spoke about her traumatic experience of being “the most trolled person in the world.”

The 36-year-old prince and his 39-year-old wife safely recorded with hosts Gale, Kayla and Thomas earlier this week. Their discussion centered on removing the stigma around mental health. At one point, Meghan bravely opened up and revealed what she endured while on maternity leave with their son Archie .

“There’s a lot of vulnerability there,” she said about the digital world we live in today. “Yes, it’s a great way to connect, but it also ends up being a place where there’s a lot of disconnection.”

“I‘m told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world,” the former Suits star said. “Eight months of that I wasn’t even visible, I was on maternity leave or with a baby. It’s almost unsurvivable. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable, that’s so big, you can’t think of what that feels like.”

“Because I don’t care if you‘re 15 or you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental health is so damaging,” she continued. “Part of the work that we do, being able to talk to people, it’s still a human experience and that’s universal.” She said everyone can relate to her experience in a way, adding: “We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt and to need someone to talk to.”