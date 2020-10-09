Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima paint the town red in head-to-toe scarlet looks

Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima had us seeing red—literally—this week. The stylish royals turned heads stepping out in scarlet ensembles within 24-hours of each other. King Felipe of Spain’s wife made a statement donning a crimson power suit on Thursday in Madrid. Letizia recycled her Roberto Torretta suit for the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Fundación Residencia de Estudiantes. The royal first debuted the two-piece suit in 2018.

©WireImage Queen Letizia looked business chic in a red power suit on Oct. 8

The mom of two completed her resplendent red look on Oct. 8 with matching accessories—LODI pumps and a clutch—as well as a disposable surgical mask. Letizia let her hair down straight for the meeting.

One day prior to Letizia’s monochrome outfit, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands painted the town red. The Dutch royal attended the start of the Music Training Agreement on Wednesday evening in Utrecht.