Queen Elizabeth’s family member forced to self-isolate

Queen Elizabeth ’s daughter-in-law, Sophie , Countess of Wessex , is self-isolating after coming in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement released on Friday, Buckingham Palace said, “Earlier this week The Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Sophie, 55, will be isolating at her home, Bagshot Park, where she lives with her husband Prince Edward and their two children—Lady Louise, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12.

It’s unclear where Prince Charles ’ sister-in-law was exposed. The Countess has had a busy week. On Sunday, the mom of two ran alongside Tomas Cardillo-Zallo in the first part of London Marathon 2020 route in support of Mencap, which she is patron of. Days later on Wednesday, the Countess visited the National Space Centre to mark World Space Week. The royal was joined by astronaut Helen Sharman at the center, where she met a small number of students, who are participating in the National Space Academy’s Space Engineering Course.