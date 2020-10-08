Prince William reveals what recently made Prince George ‘so sad’

Prince George has inherited his father’s love for animals and is saddened to see some become extinct. Prince William revealed to Sky News that his firstborn was ‘sad’ while watching Sir David Attenborough’s recent documentary on extinction. “Actually George and I had to turn it off. We got so sad about it halfway through and he said to me, he said, ‘You know I don’t want to watch this anymore. Why has it come to this?’” the Duke of Cambridge shared. “He’s seven years old and he’s asking me these questions already. He really feels it, and I think every seven year old out there can relate to that.”

William continued, “So I really feel from an emotional point of view as well, I think every parent, everyone wants to do the best for their children and I think we have to have a decade of change. A decade of repairing the planet, so that we can hand it on to the next generation and future generations and sustain the prosperity for their lives too.”

George expressed his curiosity in extinction while quizzing Sir David in a video shared by Kensington Palace over the weekend. “Hello David Attenborough, What animal do you think will become extinct next?” Kate Middleton’s oldest son asked the naturalist, to which he replied, “Well, let’s hope there won’t be any because there are lots of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction. We can protect them.”