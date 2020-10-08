Princess Stephanie and Prince Guillaume reveal plans for another royal baby

Prince Charles of Luxembourg could possibly be a big brother one day! Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie sat down for a new interview with RTL, during which they revealed their plans to one day expand their family. ﻿“The couple expressed their desire to eventually grow their family, but currently said they were dedicated to enjoying life with little Charles,” RTL reports.

©Grand Ducal Court / Sophie Margue The couple welcomed their first child, Prince Charles, in 2020

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie welcomed their baby boy in May. The couple, who was joined by their nearly five-month-old son for the interview, “acknowledged that their first few months as new parents had not been easy, particularly on the sleep front.” However, both Guillaume and Stephanie agreed that their son Prince Charles is “a sweet and affable baby” who likes to laugh. The mom of one also noted that their days are “never boring with a baby.”

The Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess tied the knot back in 2012. Guillaume explained to RTL that he and his wife “needed the time to find their feet before starting a family.” The couple announced last December that they were expecting their first child.

Following Charles’ arrival, the proud dad spoke to the press outside the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity hospital calling his son’s birth “the most incredible day” of his life. Guillaume said, “Today is a wonderful day, for my wife and for myself. And probably the most incredible day that we will have in our life because to be able to greet a child that comes into one’s life is the most magical thing a couple can have.”