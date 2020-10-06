Kate Middleton makes surprise visit to university: Shop her latest fall look

Kate Middleton stepped out for a surprise engagement on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge visited the University of Derby to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted college life, and what national measures have been put in place to support student mental health. Kate looked fall-ready in a stylish coat from one of Queen Letizia ’s go-to brands, Massimo Dutti. The handcrafted checked wool coat, which retails for $349, features a lapel collar and two patch pockets. Kate teamed the outerwear with a $179 aquamarine cashmere crew neck sweater from the Spanish brand and black cigarette pants.

©Getty Images Kate Middleton visited the University of Derby on Oct. 6

The Duchess, who wore her glossy tresses down loose, completed her autumn ensemble with a new $19.40 floral print face mask from Amaia Kids and black pumps. Kate also kept her children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—close to her heart once again wearing a gold three layered disc necklace from All the Falling Stars that featured her kids’ initials.

The royal’s visit to the university campus came ahead of World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10). Kate, an advocate for mental health, spoke with first-year students, sports societies and nursing students about the ways in which the school is supporting their wellbeing, including Student Mind’s Student Space—a new resource created to support students.