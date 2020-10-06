Never-before-seen pictures of Kate Middleton’s kids released

ROYAL SNAPSHOTS

Never-before-seen personal photos of Kate Middleton’s kids revealed

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were featured in Prince William’s new documentary

BY

Proud dad  Prince William  included his and  Kate Middleton ’s children in his new ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All. Previously unseen photographs of  Prince George ,  Princess Charlotte  and  Prince Louis  were featured in the special documentary on conservation, which aired Monday. The personal snapshots show the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s kids enjoying the outdoors. George, seven, was pictured gardening in a polo. Like her older brother, Charlotte, five, showed off her green thumb removing a plant from a pot, dressed in rain boots and a tartan skirt, while two-year-old Louis played in the sand with a blue beach bucket.

RELATED:

Meghan Markle shares rare update on how son Archie is doing in California

 
Prince William included personal photos of his children in his new ITV documentary©ITV
Prince William included personal photos of his children in his new ITV documentary

A film crew joined Prince William two years ago on his search for ways to protect the natural world. The Duke opened up in the documentary about how fatherhood has changed his outlook when it comes to protecting the planet. “I’ve always loved nature, but fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose,” the royal dad of three confessed. “Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis, in my life, your outlook does change.”

“You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition,” William continued. “I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed. I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference.”

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were pictured outdoors in the conservation documentary©ITV
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were pictured outdoors in the conservation documentary

The Cambridge children have clearly inherited their father’s love for nature. “Seeing my children, seeing the passion in their eyes and the love for being outdoors,” William said. “They find a bug or they love watching how bees are forming the honey.”

Prince William admitted in the documentary that his oldest son, George is “like a caged animal” if he is not outdoors. The Duke said, “He needs to get outside.”


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about