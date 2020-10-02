Queen Maxima delighted royal fans with two colorful outfits

Queen Maxima is proven style queen in her own right. From bold colors to shimmery neutrals, she knows how to pull off some amazingly iconic styles. This time, she delighted royal fans with two colorful outfits for her royal engagements. From a hot pink and magenta outfit to an orange cocktail dress, she left us wanting more royal outings to see what she wears next.

The Dutch queen, first wore a hot pink dress to mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month at the World Forum. The colorful dress was perfectly accessorized. To top it off, she also showed a pair of red leather gloves.



©GrosbyGroup The Dutch queen looked beautiful in the pink and magenta outfit

After her first commitment, Queen Maxima did an outfit change. She looked stunning in an orange cocktail dress with a matching head band, before heading to the anniversary of the Social and Economic Council.