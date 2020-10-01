Queen Elizabeth’s family celebrates secret royal wedding

Princess Beatrice isn't the only British royal family member who secretly tied the knot in 2020. Flora Alexandra Ogilvy, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth ’s﻿ first cousin Princess Alexandra, married her fiancé Timothy Vesterberg in a private ceremony on Sept. 26. Flora, who has taken her husband’s surname, announced the news Thursday on her personal Instagram. Sharing a photo from the private nuptials, she wrote, “Timothy and I were married privately at Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace on Saturday 26th September. We are truly overjoyed and look forward to celebrating next year.”

The bride stunned for her special day wearing a white Emilia Wickstead dress that featured a box neckline. Flora styled her hair half-up, half-down for the occasion. Meanwhile, the groom looked dapper in a blue suit and white rose boutonniere.

Flora revealed last November that she was engaged to the former Swedish hockey player. “We’re engaged! My beloved Timothy asked me to marry him and we’re blissfully happy. Photograph by my father @ogilvylandscape,” she captioned a photo of herself with Timothy, which was taken by her father James Ogilvy, who is the son of Princess Alexandra and the late Sir Angus James Bruce Ogilvy.