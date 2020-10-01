Queen Letizia switches up her go-to face mask for a special reason

Queen Letizia made a quick change to her look on Thursday. The Spanish royal stepped out for a working meeting at the Spanish Red Cross headquarters in Madrid wearing her go-to surgical mask. While King Felipe ’s wife arrived to the meeting donning her disposable covering, she swapped it for a red “Cruz Roja” (Red Cross) mask once inside. When it comes to her public appearances, the mom of two often opts for single-use blue masks, though she did wear a black one to a ceremony held in honor of COVID-19 victims over the summer.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey Queen Letizia changed her mask for her meeting on Oct. 1

Letizia chaired the meeting on Thursday to learn about the challenges and response of the Red Cross RESPONDE Plan against COVID-19. According to the Spanish Red Cross, more than 2 million people have received support during the first six months of the Red Cross RESPONDE Plan. The humanitarian operation launched in March to care for people affected by the pandemic.

©WireImage Queen Letizia attended a meeting at the Spanish Red Cross in Madrid

Letizia looked business chic for the meeting recycling her BOSS “Keili” collarless tweed jacket. The 48-year-old royal has worn the sophisticated number on several occasions. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia ’s mother teamed the sleek piece on Oct. 1 with a black top, matching trousers and BOSS flats. The Queen completed her professional ensemble with a simple ponytail and her trusty mask.