Meghan Markle shares rare update on how son Archie is doing in California

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s son Archie Harrison has adjusted nicely to life in the states. The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare update on her one year old during a Zoom interview with the Evening Standard to mark the start of the UK’s Black History Month. “We are doing well,” the Suits alum said. “We are very lucky with our little one. He’s just so busy. He’s all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. But we really are just so lucky.”

©The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK via Getty Image Meghan Markle revealed that her son Archie is keeping her and Prince Harry on their toes

The couple, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, spoke from their new home in Santa Barbara, California. The Sussexes moved in the $14.65 million property in July. When asked if it’s difficult to not be in the UK to be directly involved in causes close to their hearts, Meghan replied, “I think with COVID, my goodness, everyone has gotten accustomed to what it means to be distanced. The impact of that, whether it’s across the pond or it’s across town, you’re still for the most part through a computer screen.

She continued, “So I think we’ve all had to adapt to how we can have the most impact and influence as possible within the constraints of what’s happened with COVID-19.”