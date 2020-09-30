Princess Caroline’s daughter Princess Alexandra makes statement with a face mask at Paris Fashion Week

The global pandemic isn't stopping stars and royalty from attending Paris Fashion Week both in-person and remotely. Actress Kate Mara tuned into Dior’s Spring/Summer 2021 show from home, while Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams and Princess Caroline ’s daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover stepped out Tuesday for the show held at the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris. Grace Kelly ’s granddaughter looked stylish for the outing wearing an argyle pattern sweater, checked mini skirt, crossbody bag and boots all from the French fashion house. Alexandra completed her preppy COVID-era look with a $25 black face mask from RE/DONE. The Princess’ cotton jersey covering featured a statement and friendly reminder, which read: “If You’re Reading This You’re Too Close.”

©Getty Images Princess Caroline’s daughter Alexandra attended the Dior show on Sept. 29

Contrary to her designer look on Sept. 29, the Princess often dresses down when she’s out of the spotlight. Alexandra opened up about her off-duty fashion during her first interview earlier this year. “My life is that of any student my age and the university keeps me out of the media spotlight. Seen according to that lifestyle. A good pair of jeans, a sweatshirt, trainers or nice loafers,” the Princess told Telva. Though, Alexandra does borrow items from her glamorous mom. “I have to admit that I take a lot of things from my mother‘s closet. I don’t know if she’s as happy as I am with it,” she confessed. “My sisters-in-law, my sisters or my mother, they all have incredible style and enjoy getting ready, so I’m never short of inspiration.”



Alexandra is Princess Caroline’s youngest daughter. Prince Albert ’s sister shares the 21-year-old royal with her estranged husband Prince Ernst August of Hanover. The Princess’ father has had a tumultuous few months. In September, Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that the head of the royal House of Hanover had been arrested.