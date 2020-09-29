Queen Letizia breathes new life into recycled dress

Queen Letizia of Spain looked (checkered) chic in Madrid on Monday as she presided over the BBVA Microfinance Foundation event “Tireless women: Challenges and achievements to reinvent themselves in times of crisis.” King Felipe ’s wife, 48, recycled her Pedro del Hierro checked dress, which she first wore in 2018 to celebrate the bicentennial of the Museo del Prado, for the occasion. The fall-ready design features a round frayed neckline, three-quarter length sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline.

©Getty Images Queen Letizia recycled her checked dress for BBVA Microfinance Foundation’s event on Sept. 28

The mom of two breathed new life into the frock on Sept. 28, swapping out the dress’ original matching belt for a black leather waist belt from Burberry. Letizia completed her ensemble with a Carolina Herrera clutch, Manolo Blahnik snakeskin pumps and her trusty face mask, while styling her tresses down.

Monday’s event recognized the work of Latin American entrepreneurs in the face of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the important role of technology. At the meeting, Letizia spoke about the “transforming energy of so many women” in Latin America who are seeking “something that is very simple like that: to make life easier.” The Queen said, “Entities such as the BBVA Microfinance Foundation stimulate and agitate, truly help the desire to get ahead, to continue each day doing what each one can, makes sense and finds a way to change things so that the lives of so many, and especially of so many, in a vulnerable situation, make it a little easier.”