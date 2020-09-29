Kate Middleton makes history as the first woman to hold this role

Kate Middleton is making history. It was announced on Tuesday that the Duchess of Cambridge has become joint president of the Scout Association with the Duke of Kent, making her the first woman to hold the position. “For many children and young people, The Scout Association plays a key role as they build relationships and develop the skills they need to succeed in later life. When I volunteered with the Scouts on Anglesey eight years ago, I was struck by the huge impact the organisation has on inspiring young people to support their communities and achieve their goals,” Kate said.

©Getty Images Kate Middleton has become joint president of the Scout Association

She continued, “I am delighted to be joining The Duke of Kent as Joint President of the Association and look forward to working with Scouts across the country as they strive to make a positive difference to our society.”

To mark her new role, the mom of three, who is a former Girl Guide, visited a Scout Group in West London to hear how they have adapted their activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Her first move is to thank every volunteer across the UK for their brilliant work supporting families and communities during this challenging year,” the Scouts said in a press release. “HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, who has helped Scouts in so many ways over the last eight years, has now kindly agreed to take on this historic role and is the first woman to hold the post in the movement’s 113-year history.”