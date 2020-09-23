Princess Stephanie of Monaco supports daughter’s pop-up store

Grace Kelly ’s granddaughter Pauline Ducruet had the support of her family at the opening of her pop-up store in Monaco. The ALTER designer’s mother Princess Stephanie of Monaco and younger sister Camille Gottlieb , 22, stepped out for the event held at the Monaco Yacht Club on Tuesday. Pauline, 26, made a colorful splash wearing a vibrant yellow dress for her big night﻿. Meanwhile, Stephanie modeled one of her oldest daughter’s designs wearing ALTER’s long satin shirt as a duster, which she paired with a white top, jeans and tennis shoes. The royal family also sported face masks inside the store.

©Getty Images Pauline’s mother and sister supported her at the opening of ALTER’s pop-up store on Sept. 22

Last year, Prince Albert ’s niece showcased her non-binary brand during Paris Fashion Week. Pauline’s family, including her brother Louis Ducruet and cousin Charlotte Casiraghi , sat front row at the show. “Today is the day I’ve been working towards for quite a while now, it has been a bumpy ride. A lot of self doubt and being hard on myself but today there is no room for that, today is the day my dream comes true,” Pauline penned on the day of her show. “I always wanted to create and today you will have a glance at what is in my little brain.”