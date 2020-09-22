Kate Middleton pays tribute to George, Charlotte and Louis with her jewelry

The radiant Duchess met with parents and peer supporters to hear about their experiences with parent-to-parent support amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around the UK, there are thousands of parents who use their time, experience and knowledge to support other parents and families, according to Kensington Palace.

Kate heard from Christine Thatai, 37, and Morgan Cassius, 29, about how their peer group held daily video calls with other moms via an app called Mush during lockdown. The Duchess showed off her maternal side playing with Morgan’s six-month-old daughter Makena-Grace. Recalling her conversation with the royal, Morgan said, “I told her lockdown was difficult because I couldn’t go swimming or meeting friends just stuck inside with the TV.” Christine added, “Kate was very interested in how we struck up friendships.”

This morning The Duchess spoke with representatives and volunteers from seven different organisations who run peer-to-peer support programmes. pic.twitter.com/1emTYGBKOB — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 22, 2020

Prior to visiting the park, Kate participated in a video call with representatives and volunteers from seven different organizations that run peer-to-peer support programs. The groups spoke about their services and the impact that COVID-19 is having on families across the country.

“Huge well done to all of you. I know there’s a big team of you out there in communities across the country,” Kate told them. “Both William and I hear about how vital these relationships are to families – they’re a real lifeline. So to you and your army of volunteers out there, a huge well done. I, like you, would love to see peer-to-peer support more embedded and celebrated in communities and society as a whole.”