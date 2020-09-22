Princess Märtha Louise of Norway reunites with boyfriend Shaman Durek after ‘6 long months’ apart

After six months apart because of the ongoing global health crisis, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and her boyfriend Shaman Durek have finally reunited. The royal’s American beau surprised her for her 49th birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 22. “I love surprises. And the best surprise ever was you turning up for my Birthday, @shamandurek, after 6 long months of being apart,” Märtha captioned a selfie of herself with her boyfriend. “It has been so challenging yet wonderful to see how, even when not seeing each other, we have deepened our connection and understanding for each other. One of the main things this corona period has shown me, is that we humans are tougher than we think and can prevail anything, but it’s better when we have our loved ones close. ❤️❤️ #bestbirthdaygift #birthday#birthdaygirl#happybirthdaytome#shamandurek.”

The spiritual guide posted the same photo on his personal page writing, “I’m so happy to see you. It’s been really difficult for me being away from the woman I love. There were times where I struggled emotionally, however my love for you is enduring and I’m blessed by God to be with my angel on her Birthday. Love you forever. Happy Birthday, baby.”

The Norwegian Princess flew across the world in March to surprise her boyfriend before Norway’s coronavirus lockdown. While still apart last month, Shaman declared that “love cannot be stopped by Covid-19.” Alongside a video of himself and Märtha, he penned, “Being away from the woman I love, makes me think about love in general and how love is about devotion. It’s about being so strong, so present that even if a hurricane or tornado came in it can’t knock love down on any level. Through this time, it’s been challenging and they’re days where I cry, scream and feel it all. I focus on keeping myself busy so I don’t have to think about how much I miss this beautiful woman @iam_marthalouise.”