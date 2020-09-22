Princess Caroline and daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo enjoy night out together

Princess Caroline enjoyed quality time with one of her daughters-in-law, Beatrice Borromeo , over the weekend. Pierre Casiraghi ’s mother, 63, and wife, 35, attended an exclusive outdoor concert with Prince Albert of Monaco on Saturday evening. Beatrice looked fall-ready for the outing wearing a brown sweater and a pleated midi skirt that featured colorful polka dots. The mom of two completed her ensemble with a matching brown headband and face mask. Like her daughter-in-law, Caroline opted for a skirt wearing a black lace design, which she teamed with a white blouse, black face mask and trench coat draped over her shoulders.

©Gaëtan Luci / Palais Princier et Jean-Charles Vinaj / Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Prince Albert, Princess Caroline and Beatrice Borromeo attended a concert together on Sept. 19

The royal family was on hand to watch Cecilia Bartoli and Les Musiciens du Prince-Monaco perform. The concert marked the first cultural event to take place at the new Place du Casino. The event was organized by the Société des Bains de Mer and the Opéra de Monte-Carlo. Sharing photos from the engagement, the Prince’s Palace noted: “Created in 2016 at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo with the support of HSH the Sovereign Prince and HRH the Princess of Hanover, the Musicians of Prince Monaco gathered around Cecilia Bartoli the best international musicians on old instruments to form a baroque orchestra reviving the tradition of court music from the great princely, royal and imperial dynasties across the Europe of the 17th and 18th centuries.”

©Gaëtan Luci / Palais Princier et Jean-Charles Vinaj / Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Beatrice looked fall-ready for the outing with her mother-in-law

Noticeably absent from the family outing were Albert and Beatrice’s respective spouses: Princess Charlene and Pierre. Beatrice married Princess Caroline’s youngest son in 2015. Pierre and his Italian-born wife share two sons together—Stefano and Francesco. In addition to Beatrice, Caroline has another daughter-in-law, Tatiana Casiraghi, who married her son Andrea Casiraghi in 2013. Tatiana and Andrea are parents to Alexandre “Sasha,” India and Maximilian.