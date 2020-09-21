How Meghan Markle is getting involved in the US election

Meghan Markle is actively getting involved in the upcoming US presidential election! Gloria Steinem revealed to Access that the Duchess of Sussex has cold-called voters encouraging them to vote. Gloria said, “[Meghan] came home to vote. The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table here where I am right now and cold-called voters. Said, ‘Hello I’m Meg’ and ‘Hello I’m Gloria’ and ‘Are you going to vote?’ That was her initiative.”

©WireImage Gloria Steinem revealed that Meghan Markle has cold-called voters

The social political activist, 86, admitted that Prince Harry ’s wife is an inspiration to her. “She has a kind of stereotype hanging over her head, which is Princess,” Gloria said. “The whole idea of Princess is a problem. We had a whole revolution to get rid of royalty. Meg is herself, smart, authentic, funny, [and] political.”

California-based Meghan and Gloria teamed up for a backyard chat over the summer to discuss why every vote matters. “People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now,” the Duchess told the American feminist, to which she replied, “If you don’t vote, you don’t exist. I mean, you know, it is the only place where we’re all equal, the voting booth.”