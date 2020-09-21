Princess Charlene’s daughter Princess Gabriella has the cutest bob haircut

Princess Charlene ’s daughter Princess Gabriella and son Prince Jacques cleaned up the alleys of Monaco-ville alongside their father Prince Albert over the weekend. The five-year-old twins joined their dad as they participated in the second edition of World Cleanup Day in the Principality. Gabriella and Jacques looked cool sporting shades as well as face masks, gloves, World Cleanup Day shirts, jeans and sneakers on Saturday. Albert was also dressed down wearing a t-shirt, shorts and baseball cap. The little Princess’ wavy golden locks were straightened for the outing, showing off her adorable Anna Wintour-like bob.

©Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Prince Albert and his twins participated in World Cleanup Day

The siblings were photographed strolling together holding hands and picking up litter. The event on Sept. 19 aimed to collect waste and raise public awareness. “Four clean-up actions were carried out in the Principality and in the neighboring municipalities, which made it possible to collect 210 kilos of waste,” according to the Prince’s Palace.

Princess Charlene sat out from the family engagement. One week prior, the mom of two and her team Serenity won “The Crossing: Calvi - Monaco Water Bike Challenge.” The former Olympic swimmer had the support of her husband and children after completing the grueling challenge.