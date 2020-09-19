Prince Charles of Luxembourg, four months, makes his first royal appearance

Prince Charles of Luxembourg, the only child of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stéphanie, was christened in Clervaux Abbey. He is the son of heir Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg.



Royal was born May 10 but wasn’t able to meet grandparents, until he was six weeks old due to Covid restrictions. Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich and Father Dom Michel Jorrot welcomed the Grand Ducal family at 2.30 pm. Afterwards, the official ceremony began at 3 pm. The christening was conducted by Hollerich and Jorrot, as well as Leo Wagener and Fernand Frank.

©Cour grand-ducale / Grand Duchy Court / Corte del Gran ducado / Sophie Margue

©Cour grand-ducale / Grand Duchy Court / Corte del Gran ducado / Sophie Margue

Watch the beautiful celebration:

Loading the player...

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa were also present at the ceremony. Prince Felix, his wife Princess Claire and their two children Prince Liam and Princess Amalia, Prince Louis and Prince Sébastien also attended.