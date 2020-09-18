Queen Elizabeth strips disgraced Hollywood figure of prestigious honor

Queen Elizabeth has stripped disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein of his prestigious CBE honor. The news was announced Friday in The Gazette. “THE QUEEN has directed that the appointment of Harvey WEINSTEIN to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” the announcement read.

©YUI MOK/AFP via Getty Images Her Majesty has stripped Harvey Weinstein of his CBE honor

Her Majesty bestowed the honor on Harvey back in 2004 for his contribution to the British film industry. “My life and my career have been greatly influenced and enriched by great British filmmakers and authors, and so I am especially honored and humbled to be receiving the CBE,” Weinstein said at the time (via Variety). “I am very grateful for the chance to work with so many British masters — from the ranks of actors, producers, directors and writers.”

©Getty Images The film producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison

A jury convicted Harvey of rape and sexual assault earlier this year. In March, the 68-year-old Hollywood mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison. According to the UK Government, “Honours can be taken away from people who have done something to damage the honours system’s reputation.”

An honor can be withdrawn or forfeited for a variety of reasons, including, “being found guilty of a criminal offence, behaviour which results in censure by a regulatory or a professional body, or any other behaviour that is deemed to bring the honours system into disrepute.”