Queen Maxima goes bike riding in dress and heels: See photos

They say if you give a girl the right shoes, she can conquer the world. Well, if you give Queen Maxima a pair of heels, she can expertly ride a bike. King Willem-Alexander and his wife paid a visit to Southeast Fryslân on Thursday. The royal mom of three turned heads for the outing wearing an orange Natan dress, Fabienne Delvigne hat and suede pumps. Royal watchers were impressed that the 49-year-old Queen cycled across Ecomunitypark in her stylish ensemble, all while holding on to her purse. Maxima didn’t even swap her shoes for the bike ride.

©KOEN VAN WEEL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images Queen Maxima wore a dress and heels while bike riding on Sept. 17

“I wish I could ride a bike as stylish as Max,” one wrote, while another commented, “Congrats to Maxima for managing the bike with such elegance.” One social media user was surprised that the Queen’s hat managed to stay in place as she rode her bike, writing, “That hat does not blow away!”

Thursday wasn’t the first time Maxima has ridden a bike in heels. Back in 2013, the royal cycled in heels and a dress to the opening of a park in Utrecht. Meanwhile, earlier this year the Queen traded her heels for flats as she rode her bike to visit Kunstmuseum Den Haag in The Hague.

©ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP via Getty Images The Dutch royal went cycling in heels back in 2013

Much like his wife, Willem-Alexander, wearing a navy suit, wasn't dressed in athletic wear for the joint outing on Sept. 17. The royal couple’s visit to Southeast Fryslân focused on the future of the province of Fryslân, with an emphasis on sustainability, the agricultural sector and the Fryske language and culture. Aside from bike riding, the monarchs also toured the sustainable cheese farm De Deelen and received a lesson in Frisian, which is the province’s official language.