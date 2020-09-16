Queen Maxima stuns in recycled gown and gold hairpiece for Prince’s Day

Queen Maxima wore a gold-winning look for Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day) on Tuesday. The Dutch royal recycled her tiered mustard yellow gown by Claes Iversen. Maxima debuted the dress in 2018 and later treated it to achieve a deeper color tone. Instead of a hat, the royal mom of three teamed the striking floor length design on Sept. 15 with a gold headband from Belgian hat designer Maison Fabienne Delvigne and matching gold gloves. The Queen, 49, completed her regal ensemble with the Order Ribbon and the Star of the Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion.

©WireImage The Dutch Queen recycled a mustard yellow gown for Prince’s Day 2020

Due to the global pandemic, this year’s ceremony, which marks the opening of the parliamentary year, was held with “fewer people” and “less pageantry” at Grote Kerk in the Hague rather than in the Ridderzaal. Every third Tuesday of September, Budget Day, King Willem-Alexander delivers a speech during the Meeting of the States General. Maxima and her husband were joined by the King’s brother Prince Constantijn and his wife Princess Laurentien for Prince’s Day 2020.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Willem-Alexander expressed his “admiration and gratitude” to healthcare workers and everyone else who has “done all they can to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.” He said, “Nurses and cleaners, special enforcement officers and military personnel, supermarket staff and public transport workers. I’d also like to express my support and sympathy to everyone who has contracted COVID-19, or has lost a loved one. But even for those who haven’t been ill or lost someone, the impact has been enormous.”