Princess swaps dresses for military fatigues: See the royal teen in action

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has traded her dresses and everyday wear for military fatigues. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde ’s oldest child, who is first in line to the Belgian throne, started military initiation training on Sept. 2 at Elsenborn military camp in Butgenbach, Belgium﻿. The objective of the military initiation phase is to effect a gradual transition from civilian to military life. It is also an important part of the Princess’ first year of education at the Royal Military Academy.

©Belgian Royal Palace/Bas Bogaerts The Princess began the military initiation phase on Sept. 2

During the training, Elisabeth and her fellow classmates are taught basic military skills, as well as the values of defense, respect, courage, discipline and sense of honor. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s military initiation phase was shortened from six to four weeks. The phase will end on Sept. 25 with a blue berets ceremony. Students who pass the training will receive their blue beret in front of their family members.