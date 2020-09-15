Princess Beatrice enjoys shopping trip with her stepson

It seems Princess Beatrice has adapted nicely to her new role as a stepmother! The newlywed was spotted out in London with her four-year-old stepson Christopher Woolf, nicknamed “Wolfie.” In pictures shared by The Daily Mail, Beatrice and Wolfie were seen picking up groceries from British supermarket Waitrose, while Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi waited outside for his wife and son in their Range Rover. ﻿“Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom,” a source previously told People magazine. The 32-year-old Princess was dressed down for the errand run wearing a denim shirt, printed skirt and face mask.

©Benjamin Wheeler Princess Beatrice’s husband Edo has a son from a previous relationship

Edo shares his son with American architect Dara Huang. Wolfie had a starring role at his father and Beatrice’s private wedding serving as the best man. In February, a spokesman for the couple told The Daily Mail, “I can confirm that Wolfie will be best man.” At the time, a friend of the couple’s told the news outlet that Beatrice and Edo wanted Wolfie to take on the role “because they want to show that he is loved and embraced by his stepmother.”

Beatrice and Edo secretly tied the knot on July 17 at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The bride’s paternal grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, were in attendance for the intimate ceremony, which took place in “accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.” The pair had originally set May 29 as their wedding date, but were forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.