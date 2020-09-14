Princess Sofia has had ‘many identity crises’ since marrying Prince Carl Philip

Since marrying into the Swedish royal family in 2015, Princess Sofia has experienced several “identity crises.” Prince Carl Philip of Sweden’s wife, 35, candidly opened up about issues she’s faced during the Princess Sofia: Project Playground documentary, which was filmed during a trip to South Africa prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since I became a Princess, I have been through many identity crises,” she confessed (via Royal Central).﻿ “Here in South Africa I have a type of identity and when I come home I have something else. Here I am allowed to be who I want to be.” Years before marrying her Prince, Sofia co-founded the organization Project Playground in 2010, which operates in Sweden and South Africa.

©Getty Images Sofia admitted that she’s been through many identity crises since becoming a Princess

When asked if she has ever planned “to do a Megxit” and break from the royal family like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Sofia replied, “No. Not really. I think I have found such a fantastic balance, and I really see it as positive that I have made it through these stormy years. It is such a huge advantage, in that we have the opportunity to stand a little in both worlds.”

The mom of two has previously opened up about the bullying she experienced while dating her now-husband. “I was met with an enormous hate storm from people who had opinions about me as a person, about my relationship,” the former reality star told Sweden’s TV4 in 2018 (via People magazine). “I was surprised and it definitely affected me. I didn’t understand that people had such need to express how badly they felt about me. It was very tough.”