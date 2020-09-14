Queen Elizabeth praises granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s project

Queen Elizabeth was inspired by her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton ’s photography project. The 94-year-old monarch praised the 31,598 participants of the Duchess of Cambridge’s “Hold Still” competition with a personal message on Monday. “It was with great pleasure that I had the opportunity to look through a number of the portraits that made the final 100 images for the Hold Still photography project,” Her Majesty said. “The Duchess of Cambridge and I were inspired to see how the photographs have captured the resilience of the British people at such a challenging time, whether that is through celebrating frontline workers, recognising community spirit or showing the efforts of individuals supporting those in need.”

©Alex Moss/FilmMagic Kate Middleton shared photos from the ‘Hold Still’ competition with Queen Elizabeth in August

The Queen added, “The Duchess of Cambridge and I send our best wishes and congratulations to all those who submitted a portrait to the project.” Kate shared a selection of the portraits with her grandmother-in-law in August. The pair spent time together in Balmoral last month when the Cambridges visited the Queen during her annual summer holiday.

The Duchess, who is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, launched “Hold Still” in May amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The royal mom of three, in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, invited people around the UK to submit portraits taken during lockdown focusing on one of three themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, or Acts of Kindness.