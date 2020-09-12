Meghan Markle reveals ‘best accessory’ for every outfit and it doesn’t cost a cent

Meghan Markle revealed what she thinks is the “best accessory” of all (and, no, you can’t buy it online). The Duchess of Sussex made a poignant comment on fashion during a virtual celebration of Smart Set on Saturday, September 12. She joined a panel marking the first anniversary of Smart Works charity’s Capsule Collection of business-wear, which aims to support women re-joining the workforce. After listening to the women that’ve been aided by the mission over the past year, the 38-year-old powerhouse formed a beautiful conclusion.

©Smart Works Meghan Markle made an inspiring statement during a Smart Works celebration

“People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it‘s really not,” she said. “All of that stuff is the exterior, but it’s what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It’s the confidence, it’s what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with.” That’s right, Meghan may have top fashion designers on speed dial, but she knows the accessory that takes everything up a notch isn’t found on a shelf.

The mom-of-one donned a sharp white suit jacket and brown top for the occasion. She let her dark tresses flow over the shoulder and sat poised in a cozy room of her and Prince Harry ’s new home in Montecito, California. We particularly loved seeing the charming stone fireplace behind her.

One year ago, Meghan helped Smart Works kick-off the Smart Set Capsule Collection. It was designed to create a perfect working wardrobe for their clients. Over 3,000 women went to the charity this year alone, with 1,000 taking pieces.

The charity was grateful to have Meghan’s support, saying in a statement: “The team at Smart Works would like to take this opportunity to thank The Duchess of Sussex for her continued support of our charity, the retail partners who came together to help create the original collection and the wonderful supporters who purchased pieces and helped fill our wardrobes.”