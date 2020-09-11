Meghan Markle’s son Archie is just as cheeky as cousin Prince Louis

Meghan Markle’s son Archie is just as cheeky as his cousin Prince Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son has been crashing their Zoom calls

 Queen Elizabeth  has some cheeky great-grandsons. While  Prince Louis  enjoyed ending his parents’ video calls during lockdown, his paternal cousin  Archie Harrison  likes crashing his mom and dad’s Zoom chats. Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie revealed on  The HeirPod   podcast that  Prince Harry  and  Meghan Markle ’s one-year-old son has been making “impromptu cameos” during their video calls. Omid said, “I loved discovering those details about their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with. And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son has been crashing their Zoom calls©The Duke of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son has been crashing their Zoom calls

 Kate Middleton  and  Prince William ’s two-year-old son Prince Louis on the other hand has been responsible for ending calls. The Duke of Cambridge spoke about his youngest child’s cheeky quarantine behavior during an interview with BBC back in April. William said, “For some reason he sees the red button and always wants to press the red button.”

The royal family kept in touch online while separated due to the UK’s coronavirus lockdown. “It’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other. As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savy. But only just,” William said at the time. “I think we’re getting there now, the family are getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.”

Prince Louis enjoyed ending his parents’ video calls during lockdown©HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Louis enjoyed ending his parents’ video calls during lockdown

Amid the pandemic, the Cambridges self-isolated at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. After months of homeschooling, William and Kate’s oldest children returned to school at Thomas’s Battersea on Monday. Following Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s return, William said, “I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again.” He added, “Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.”

