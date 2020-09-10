Will Meghan Markle return to acting on Netflix?

Don’t expect to see Meghan Markle starring on Netflix just because she’s struck a deal with the streaming giant. Netflix’s co-CEO Reed Hastings appeared Wednesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box during which he was asked if Prince Harry ’s wife would be acting in any of their productions. Reed answered, “The real focus for them is on being producers and on building that production capacity so that‘s the key thing. They’ve developed a great eye for story and we’ll be working with them on that basis.”

©Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have struck a deal with Netflix

Although Reed didn’t go into detail about the Sussexes’ deal, he did note that “it’s gonna be epic entertainment.” “They’re smart—they were shopping it around across you know all of the major companies, and I think we really put together the best complete package, and we’re going to do a wide range of entertainment with them,” Reed said. ”I think it’ll be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year.”

Last week, it was confirmed that Meghan and Harry, who founded a production company, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” the Duke and Duchess told the New York Times. The couple added that the streaming service’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”