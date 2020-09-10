Princess Charlene to face off against her brother in challenge she describes as ‘no easy task’

The countdown is on. Princess Charlene of Monaco is days away from taking on the open seas after training night and day for “The Crossing: Calvi - Monaco Water Bike Challenge.” The challenge, which kicks off Saturday, isn't a simple undertaking. “Navigating the ocean at night is no easy task. One feels so small and insignificant when facing this watery giant,” Princess Charlene said in a statement. The South African-born royal, 42, and her team “Serenity” will be facing off against her brother Gareth Wittstock and his team “Notorious” as they take turns cycling over a distance of 180 km from Calvi to Monaco for almost 24-hours﻿. The teams’ arrival is scheduled for September 13 at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

©Getty Images Princess Charlene and her brother Gareth will be competing against each other in the water bike challenge

The grueling water bike challenge aims to raise awareness and funds for The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which was launched in 2012 to help end death and diseases caused by water fatalities. Foundation Director Chantell Wittstock said, “The Princess continues to prepare for the Water Bike Challenge while holidaying with her family, including her children, in Calvi for the summer. The Princess trains daily in the vast, open ocean. The dedication shown by the Princess in training for the Water Bike Challenge is definitely a trait of a true Olympian. As is promoting water safety and ocean hygiene, which is HSH’s passion, and there is no length too far for her to go to do so.”

Chantell noted that Charlene’s husband Prince Albert has been “hugely supportive” of his wife’s “efforts and often watches her train.” She added, “As an Olympian himself, Prince Albert II knows what goes into this type of training.”