Prince William reveals how he really feels about his kids returning to school

Prince William previously admitted that homeschooling his kids was an eye-opening experience. When asked on BBC Radio 5 Live’s That Peter Crouch Podcast what he learned, the Duke answered, “Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was. That’s probably been the biggest eye-opener for me, and that my wife has super patience.”

William noted that he and Kate make a “good” tag team. He explained, “Basically we’re a good sort of team tag session where I come in and have a chat with the children and try to get them to do stuff, and then hand over to Catherine when frankly everything has gone wrong.”