Princess Leonor of Spain begins school year without sister Infanta Sofia

Princess Leonor of Spain’s return to school was different this year compared to previous ones. Queen Letizia and King Felipe ’s oldest daughter attended her first day of classes on Wednesday. While in the past, the 14-year-old royal has walked into Santa Maria de los Rosales school with her younger sister Infanta Sofia by her side, this time around, Leonor flew solo. Despite going to the same private school in Madrid, the inseparable Spanish Princesses are starting the school year on different days in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

©GC Images The school performed a contactless temperature check on Princess Leonor

Although Infanta Sofia is not returning to school until Friday, the 13-year-old Princess supported her big sister on her first day back. King Felipe, joined by Sofia in the backseat, drove his firstborn to school on Sept. 9. The monarch and his daughters all sported matching face masks for the drop-off.

Noticeably missing from the school run was Queen Letizia. According to HOLA!, the royal mom of two followed health recommendations, which dictate that students are accompanied by one parent. King Felipe did not get down this year to walk his oldest child into school since parents are not “able to enter the facilities of the School building.”

©GC Images Infanta Sofia supported her sister Leonor on her first day back at school on Sept. 9

Upon her arrival, Leonor had her temperature checked. The 4th year ESO student looked preppy in her school uniform wearing a skirt, navy blue sweater and a white polo. The teenage Princess completed her back to school look with a braid and, of course, her trusty face mask. Like her sister, Sofia, who starts her 2nd year of ESO on Sept. 11., will also be required to wear a mask to school.