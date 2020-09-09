Princess Charlene’s daughter gives twin brother a helping hand on first day back at school

Princess Gabriella was looking out for her brother Prince Jacques on their first day back at school. Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s five-year-old twins returned to school on Wednesday. To mark their first day, the Prince’s Palace released a new photo of the royal siblings. “Back to school for Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella,” a message alongside the picture read. Doting sister Gabriella was photographed adorably fixing her twin brother’s hair before heading into the classroom. The siblings coordinated in white tops and navy bottoms—with Jacques wearing trousers and Gabriella a skirt—for their first day back. The little Princess completed her preppy look with a pink and white backpack.

©Eric Mathon / Palais princier Princess Gabriella fixed her brother’s hair on their first day back at school

The twins are no doubt excited to be back in the classroom. In a 2019 interview with French magazine Point de Vue, Charlene revealed that her children “love school.” “Gabriella even gets up even on Saturdays because she wants to go and is very disappointed when told that there is no school that day,” the mom of two shared at the time.

Jacques and Gabriella’s return to school follows their recent appearance with Albert and Charlene. The young Prince and Princess were seen wearing face masks in public for the first time with their parents last week at the premiere screening of the documentary Planète Méditerranée . Over the summer, the twins also attended the Fête de la Saint-Jean (Saint John’s Eve) and hit the beach during their family vacation in Corsica.