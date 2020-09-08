Is this when Kate Middleton’s youngest son Prince Louis will start nursery school?

After months of homeschooling, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were expected to return to school at Thomas’s Battersea on Monday. The future King, seven, is beginning Year 3 this term and Charlotte, five, is starting Year 1. While their oldest children are back to hitting the books, Kate Middleton and Prince William ’s youngest child Prince Louis likely won’t begin his education until next year. If Louis is following in his older siblings’ footsteps, then the two-year-old Prince will likely start nursery school in January of 2021, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!.

©Getty Images Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Thomas’s Battersea

Prince George was two and a half when he started attending Westacre Montessori School in 2016. Similarly, Charlotte was around the same age when she began nursery school at Willcocks Nursery School in 2018. Explaining the Duke and Duchess’ school choice, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, “They felt it was ideal as a first step for Princess Charlotte’s early education and they were impressed by the team that work there.” HELLO! noted that it’s possible Louis will attend the same preschool as his big sister, which is near their London home, Kensington Palace.

Charlotte began her studies at Thomas’s Battersea last September, joining Prince George at the school. The young Princess was accompanied by her parents and big brother for her first day. However, because of the COVID-19 outbreak George and Charlotte began homeschooling in March. “Due to the increasing number of children and staff absent from school because of the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March,” a spokesperson for Thomas’s London Day Schools said at the time. “From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system. This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.”