Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accomplish post-royal exit goal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have accomplished what they set out to do. According to ABC News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially financially independent from Harry’s father, Prince Charles . When the couple initially announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January, they stated their intent to “work to become financially independent.” At the time, Queen Elizabeth said in a statement, “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.”

©Getty Images ABC News confirmed that Meghan and Harry are officially financially independent

In addition to becoming financially independent, Meghan and Harry have also paid back the taxpayer money that was spent on renovating their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess issued a statement on Monday saying (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!), “A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.”